Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Taxation Assistants today, June 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The corrections window will remain open till June 24.

Earlier, the application window was open from May 9 to June 8.

Here’s the official notification.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant. Vacancy details are available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Taxation Assistant notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in Commerce.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for Taxation Assistant posts 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on the application link for Taxation Assistant Exam 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam, followed by an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.