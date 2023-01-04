Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Taxation Assistants. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from May 9 to June 8. The corrections window will be open till June 10.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant. Vacancy details are available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Taxation Assistant notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in Commerce.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam, followed by an interview round.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.