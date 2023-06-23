Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Project Engineer/ Project Officer in different disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bdl-india.in till 5.00 PM today, June 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ OBC(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD /Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for Project Officer/ Project Engineer posts

Visit the official website bdl-india.in Go to the Career tab Click on the application link for Project Officer/ Project Engineer posts Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit form Take a printout for future reference

