Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Project Engineer/ Project Officer in different disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bdl-india.in from May 24 (2.00 PM) onwards. The last date to apply for the post is June 23 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ OBC(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD /Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

