Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will soon release the result of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in from 5.00 PM today, June 24.

The test was conducted on June 21 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon.

Candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices after the declaration of the AAT result. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on June 30 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between June 30 to July 4.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on AAT result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.