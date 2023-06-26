Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Air Worthiness Officer under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in till July 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification by UPSC.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSC Air Worthiness Officer posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.