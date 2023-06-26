Tomorrow, June 27, is the last date to make changes to your application for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Applicants can make changes to their applications for the exam on the official website jeecup.nic.in.

UPJEECUP 2023 examination date announcement is expected soon.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2023 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for JEECUP 2023

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction in Application for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)”

Key in your registration details Check the application form, make the corrections and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct correction link for JEECUP 2023 (UP Polytechnic).

Direct correction link for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.