Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the counselling registration process for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UT) today, June 26. Eligible candidates can register for counselling for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy at csab.nic.in till July 3.

According to the Information Brochure, the online registration process begins today, the document verification will begin on June 27 and will end on July 7. The process of Choice filling will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 12. The reconciliation of data, document verification and validation will happen between July 13 to 17. The first round of seat allotment will be announced on July 18.

Here’s the complete Information Brochure.

Steps to register for CSAB NEUT counselling 2023



Visit the official website csab.nic.in On the homepage, click on CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) Now click on the registration link for Engineering & Architecture or Pharmacy Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a print out

Direct link to apply for CSAB Engineering & Architecture.

Direct link to apply for CSAB Pharmacy.

