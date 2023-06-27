Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to different Technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme (Advt. No. 456(C)/OSSC dated 31.12.2022). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is schedule to be held on July 2, in one sitting in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) mode across Odisha. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts.

Job Vacancy

Staff Nurse: 80

Pharmacist: 40

Junior Laboratory Technician: 40

X-ray technician: 9

Operation Theater Assistant: 8

ANM (For female only): 8

ECG Technician: 4

Steps to download OSSC hall ticket

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Once live, click on the Staff Nurse exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the hall ticket.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main written examination and Certificate Verification.

The registration process for the OSSC recruitment drive was held from January 28 to February 26, 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.