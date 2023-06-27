Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will today, June 27, close the online application window for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.

Candidates can check exam pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/BC and applicants from outside the State are required to pay the fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category.

Steps to apply for BSSC 3rd CGL Main 2022

Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com Click on the application link available against “3rd GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE (MAINS) EXAMINATION-2022”

Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.