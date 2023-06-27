Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Lecturer, Chemistry Competitive Examination under Advt 20/2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam 2022 was conducted on October 26 last year for posts advertised under Advt. No. 14/2020, 19/2020, 20/2020, 22/2022 & 42/2020. The interview for the candidates who qualified the Written exam was held on May 10 and 11.

The result includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Of the total 82 candidates who appeared for the interviews, 29 have been shortlisted for the vacancies.

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer result 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for Lecturer, Chemistry The BPSC Lecturer result will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to BPSC Lecturer result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.