The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Project Manager Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to 21 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The applicants are directed to appear 1 hour 30 minutes before the interview timing. As per the Mains result, a total of 218 applicants have qualified for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 69 posts of Project Manager in the Bihar Public Service Commission.

