Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key, candidate response sheets and master question paper for the Horticulture Officer recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key, response sheets and question paper from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Horticulture Officer exam was conducted on June 17, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 Horticulture Officer posts. The pay scale is Rs 51,320- 1,27,310.

The candidate response sheets will be available on the Commission’s website till July 26 (upto 5.00 PM). Candidates can check their response sheets against the released answer key to estimate their results. Incase of discrepancies, candidates are allowed to raise objections on the released answer key till July 1, upto 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification by TSPSC.

Steps to download Horticulture Officer answer key



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the download link for Horticulture Officer answer key Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Horticulture Officer Answer key.

Direct link to download Horticulture Officer Response sheets.

Direct link to view Horticulture Officer Master Question paper.

