TSPSC Group 4 recruitment exam hall ticket released; here’s the download link
Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the admit cards for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The TSPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 in two shifts – from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies.
Steps to download TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023
- Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
- Click on the download link for Group-IV services hall ticket
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Group 4 hall ticket 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.