Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department tomorrow, June 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in upto 11.50 PM.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

The candidates must be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir.

Selection process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC AE recruitment 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for AE Civil posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.