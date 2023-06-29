Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Auditor (Mains) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Auditor Main written exam was conducted from November 2 to 4, 2023. A total of 4259 candidates qualified for the Auditor Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round.

Steps to download BPSC Auditor Main results

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the download link for BPSC Auditor Main results BPSC Auditor Main Written exam will appear of screen Check the results with your registration number Download and take a printout for future reference.



Direct link to download the BPSC Auditor Main results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.