Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key and scanned OMR sheets for the Group 1 preliminary exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets and answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in upto July 27.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam was successfully conducted in CBT mode on June 11 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all District Centres in Telangana.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key from July 1 to 5 (upto 5.00 PM) on the commission’s official website. The objections can only be used using the objection portal and can only be submitted in English, reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by TSPSC.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 answer key



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 1 answer key link

Login using your TSPSC ID, hallticket number and date of birth

The TSPSC Group 1 provisional answer key will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 Provisional answer key.

Direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 Scanned OMR sheets.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I Services. The selection of candidates will be based on preliminary exam, main exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.