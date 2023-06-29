National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2023 today, June 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG exam was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 17, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The provisional answer key has been released with question id and correct answer id for all the exams.

Steps to download CUET UG answer key 2023

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the download link for provisional answer keys The answer key will appear on screen Check the answer key for the exam attended Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET UG provisional answer key 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 was held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.