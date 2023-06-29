The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the results for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) today, June 29. Students who appeared for the exam can download their score cards on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2023 entrance test was held on May 26 and 27. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. The result was earlier scheduled to be released on June 20.

Here’s TS ICET 2023 schedule.

Steps to download TS ICET results 2023

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Rank Card’ link

Key in your application details and submit The TS ICET rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download TS ICET results 2023.

