Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will stop accepting online applications for recruitment of of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) and Station officers to Tamil Nadu Fire Subordinate service today, June 30. Interested candidates must complete their applications on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in before 11.50 PM today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 750 posts.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of August 2023. The exact date will be notified later.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 366

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 145

Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP): 110

Station officer (TN Fire Subordinate Service): 129

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be aged above 30 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by UGC / Government on the date of Notification. The Bachelor’s Degree should have been obtained in the following patterns: - a) After completion of SSLC and Higher Secondary course in the order of 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or b) After completion of SSLC and Diploma in the order of 10+3+2 / 10+3+3 pattern or c) After completion of SSLC and ITI in the order of 10+2+3 pattern. More details in the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicant will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 500. Departmental candidates appearing for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota examinations will have to pay Rs 1000 as examination fee.

