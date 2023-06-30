NHPC Limited will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Junior Engineer and various non-executive positions today, June 30. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website nhpcindia.com upto 11.55 PM.

The NHPC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 388 posts.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 149 Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 74 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) : 63 Junior Engineer (E&C) : 10 Supervisor (IT) : 9 Supervisor (Survey) : 19 Sr Accountant : 28 Hindi Translator : 14 Draftsman (Civil) : 14 Draftsman (Elect./Mech.) : 8

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The maximum age limit for all the posts is 30 years as on June 30, 2023.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, reservations/relaxations, pay scale and other information regarding the posts in the detailed notification below:

Direct link to NHPC recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 295 through online mode. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for NHPC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website nhpcindia.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the apply link for “recruitment of Non-executives in NHPC Ltd.”

Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration Now login and apply for the post Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to apply for the NHPC vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates registered online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information in conformity with eligibility criteria shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test. Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.