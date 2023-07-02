Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will stop accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Horticulture Development Officer in Agriculture Production Department today, July 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from July 3 to 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 Horticulture Development Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit was 40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: M.Sc Horticulture. In case of non-available, B.Sc Horticulture/ B.Sc Agriculture.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HDO posts 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now click on the application link for HDO posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HDO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.