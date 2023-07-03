The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 7 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per suggestion.

“The answer key of K-MAT 2nd Session - 2023 held on 02.07.2023 (Sunday) has been published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Any complaints regarding the Answer Key, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery as to reach the office on or before 07.07.2023, 5.00 PM. If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded,” reads the notification.

Steps to download KMAT Session 2 answer key

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023-Candidate Portal (Session 2) Click on KMAT Session 2 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KMAT Session 2 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.