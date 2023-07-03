Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the results for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2023) today, July 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their score cards from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted on June 18 in two shifts — Morning shift commencing at 10.00 AM and Afternoon shift commencing at 2.00 PM. Admit cards for Bihar ITICAT was released on June 11.

The ITICAT is a state-wide entrance test conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission into various Industrial Training Institutes across the state. Candidates can view the Prospectus to various Institutes and Courses in the prospectus shared below:

Steps to download Bihar ITICAT Rank Card 2023

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the download link for ITICAT-2023 results

The result link will appear on the screen Key in your credentials and submit Rank card download link will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download ITICAT district wise rank card 2023.

Direct link to download ITICAT open merit rank card 2023.

