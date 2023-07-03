Chandigarh Police Department has commenced the online application process for direct recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in before July 15 upto 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44 temporary posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C in the pay scale of Central Pay Level-5 (Rs 29,200 – 92,300). The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 20.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: A candidate should be between the age of 18 - 25 years as on June 15, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must have completed Graduation or its equivalent from any recognized university. A candidate must also have completed ICT Skills training.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 1000 as application fee while Scheduled Caste candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for Chandigarh Police ASI recruitment

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab and click P/ASI recruitment details Now click on the link for 2023 recruitment and open the recruitment page Register using the link for recruitment of ASI and login Fill out the application form, pay the fee and submit Check, download and take a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the total scores of a written exam conducted in two Tiers and the Physical Eligibility Test (PET/PST).

