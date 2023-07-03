Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the exam date for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can go through the official notification on the website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CEE (Preliminary) exam 2023 is now tentatively scheduled to be held on September 24, 2023. Earlier, the Preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on July 24.

“It is for information of all the eligible candidates who have applied for the posts of J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023, vide Notification No.12-PSC (DR-P) of 2023 dated 13.04.2023 that the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, shall now tentatively be conducted on 24.O9.2023 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 25

J&K Accounts (G) Service: 25

J&K Police (G) Service: 25

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.