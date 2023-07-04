Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Stenographer/ Instructor (Stenographer). As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023, in a single phase.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Candidates can check the official notification available on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The applications were invited from May 15 to June 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Main exam date for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2022 has also been released. The exam will be conducted on July 23 in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.