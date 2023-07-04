The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the post of Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 8 to 11, 2023. The exam centre address for INET CBT will be released 72 hours before the commencement of the exam.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1465 vacancies, of which 1365 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR)and 100 for Agniveer (MR) for the 02/2023 batch.

Steps to download Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process of Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.