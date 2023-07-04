Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results for the MP Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 today, July 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP MSTET 2023 exam was conducted from May 2 to 19. The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 26.

The MP TET exam is conducted to qualify teachers in middle and primary schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Steps to download MP TET results 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result- Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Enter Application No, Roll No and TAC code and submit The MP TET score card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP TET results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.