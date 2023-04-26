Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the MP Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP MSTET 2023 exam will be conducted by MPPEB from May 2 to 19 in two shifts—9.00 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The MSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in middle and primary schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Steps to download MP TET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card - Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Enter Application No, date of birth, select subject and submit The MP TET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.



Here’s direct link to download MP Varg 2 admit card 2023.