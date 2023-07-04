Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued admit cards for the Driver/Operator recruitment exam 2023 today, July 4. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being 326 Driver/ Operator posts under Adv No. 01/2023 and Adv No. 16/2022. The PSSSB Driver recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9.

Here’s PSSSB Firemen, Driver recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to download Driver/Operator hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download link for Driver exam admit cards Now key in your login details and submit Driver recruitment exam admit card will appear on screen Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download Driver/Operator admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The Driver/Operator selection process will be based on a Written exam, a skill test, document verification and final interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.