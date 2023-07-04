Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has today, July 4, released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary exam conducted for recruitment to different Technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme (Advt. No. 456(C)/OSSC dated 31.12.2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 2, in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) mode across Odisha. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts. Candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key till July 6.

“All candidates may note that an objection is decided on merit. How many persons filed objections has no bearing on its outcome. So, if one candidate has filed objection about a question and any new facts or arguments are not added, then there is no need to file the same objection again,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download OSSC answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Login Use your registration details and login Now click on the provisional answer key link Staff nurse Prelims answer key will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main written examination and Certificate Verification.

The registration process for the OSSC recruitment drive was held from January 28 to February 26, 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.