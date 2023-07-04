Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET cell) has deferred the deadline for Counselling registration to B.E and B.Tech courses 2023. Candidates can now register for admissions on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org till July 7 (upto 5.00 PM).

Earlier, the registration deadline was July 3.

The MHT CET 2023 was held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group in Computer Based Test mode. The MHT CET results 2023 were declared on June 12.

Candidates can check the documents required for registration, application process, important dates and deadlines, reservations/relaxations and other information in the official notification below:

Here’s the admission notice for B.E/B.Tech courses 2023.

Steps to register for MHT CET Counselling 2023

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the Candidate Admission Portal homepage, click on the tab B.E/B.Tech Register, login and fill the application form Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee for General category candidates from within Maharashtra/ outside Maharashtra (OMS)/ Migrant candidates from Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh/ Children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC) is Rs 800. Whereas candidates from SC / SCA / ST / reserved categories/ EWS/ PwD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 600.

