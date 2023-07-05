Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key of the Group-5 Staff Nurse, Sahayak Pashu chikitsaka Kshetra Adhikari and other direct and backlog Post Combined Recruitment Test 2023. Eligible candidates can now download the answer keys from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 7, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam 2023 was held on June 16.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4792 vacancies, including 3054 fresh and 1738 backlog vacancies.

Steps to download MPESB Group 5 answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click the Group 5 Staff nurse and other posts answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

MPESB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.