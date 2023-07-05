The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today, July 5, release the result of CA Inter, Final result 2023. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA exams for Group 1 and Group 2 were conducted from May 2 to 18, 2023.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notification by ICAI Exam Secretary SK Garg.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icai.nic.in Once live, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.