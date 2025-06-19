The Central Board of Film Certification has asked for a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be included in the beginning of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, reports said on Wednesday.

The film was cleared for a theatrical release on Friday after several changes, including the removal of a visual and a subtitle containing the word kamal, or lotus in Hindi, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The quote by Modi appears in the opening disclaimer and makes a reference to the year 2047, the Hindustan Times reported.

While it was not immediately clear what the quote was about, the year 2047 marks the 100th anniversary of Independence and features prominently in the Union government’s Viksit Bharat campaign.

Sitaare Zameen Par is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish drama Champions.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the Hindi-language comedy stars Aamir Khan as Gulshan, a troubled coach who is ordered by a judge to train basketball players with learning disabilities.

Khan has also produced the film, which was given a UA 13+ certificate by the censor board. The certification makes it suitable for all audiences, but parental guidance is advised for children below the age of 13.