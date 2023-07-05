Today, July 5, is the last date to apply for the post of X-Ray Technician in Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date for the payment of fees is July 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 382 vacancies for X-Ray Technicians.

Here’s the link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a diploma in X-ray from Uttar Pradesh state Medical Council or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC X-ray Technician 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” Click on the apply link for 02-Exam/2023 Register, login and fill out the application form Pay the fee, check the details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.