Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 302 candidates have been shortlisted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 341 vacancies, reports posts in various courses out of which 100 posts in IMA, Dehradun, 22 posts in Indian Naval Academy, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, 170 posts in OTA (Men) and 17 posts in OTA (Women). For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters, reads the notification.

Steps to download CDS 2 final result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CDS 2 final result 2022 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

