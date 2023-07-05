Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key and cut-off for Assistant Professor recruitment exam (Dentistry) today, July 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023 was conducted on August 8, 2021. The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Assistant Professor posts.

Steps to download OPSC Assistant Professor result 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Professor answer key link

The answer key and cut-off marks will appear on screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam was conducted at Cuttack.

