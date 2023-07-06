National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit Card for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The AIEEA (PG) exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, while AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) exam will be held from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the Examination he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card 2023

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Admit Card.

ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023 Admit Card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.