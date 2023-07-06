Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from July 10 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is August 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must be a Law Graduate from a University established by Law in India or its equivalent with three years course of proficiency degree. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 400. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.