Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the DV/DME of CT (GD) Exam 2022 in CAPF, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB. As per the notification, the DV/DME is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 onwards.

The admit card will be released in due course of time. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without admit card.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CT (GD) 2022 admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on CT (GD) 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.