CRPF CT (GD) 2022 DV date released; admit card expected soon
The CT (GD) 2022 DV/DME is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 onwards.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the DV/DME of CT (GD) Exam 2022 in CAPF, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB. As per the notification, the DV/DME is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 onwards.
The admit card will be released in due course of time. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without admit card.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CT (GD) 2022 admit card
- Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on CT (GD) 2022 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.