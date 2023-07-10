Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023 today, July 10. Interested candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

till August 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must be a Law Graduate from a University established by Law in India or its equivalent with three years course of proficiency degree. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 400. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for Junior Legal Officer posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JLO application link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for RPSC Jr Legal Officer 2023

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.