India Post has announced the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for all circles except Manipur today, July 10. Registered candidates can check the result on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

Steps to check India Post GDS result 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to Shortlisted Candidates and select relevant state The India Post GDS result will appear on screen Download and check. Take a printout for future reference

The registration for Manipur candidates concluded earlier this month. Manipur results are expected later this month. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for update.

