Indian Post has released the second supplementary list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The India Post GDS 2023 result was announced on March 12.

The Indian Post GDS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40889 vacancies in different circles. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

Steps to check India Post GDS result 2023: