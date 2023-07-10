Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Auditor. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to 12, 2023. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

Applicants will be able to download their interview call letter from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the interview.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round.

Steps to download the Auditor interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Interview Program: Auditor Competitive Examination.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

