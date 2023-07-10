Assam Oil College of Nursing under Indian Oil Corporation is accepting online applications from eligible female candidates for admission to a four-year B.Sc Nursing programme in Digboi, Assam. Interested candidates can apply for the course on the official website aocnadmission.in till July 21 (upto 4.00 PM).

The drive aims to fill a total of 30 seats for unmarried female candidates in Assam Oil College of Nursing’s four-year B.Sc Nursing programme for recruitment to General Nursing and Midwifery posts. Shortlisted candidates will tentatively be notified by July 24. The admission process will be completed by July 31 and the course will begin on August 1.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (as on December 31, 2023): A candidate should be between the age of 17 to 24 years. Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for admission must have passed Class 10 or Matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board. Candidates must have also cleared the Combined Entrance Exam (CEE 2023) organised by Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam. More details in the notification.

“The selected candidates shall be paid a consolidated stipend per month for 1st year –Rs 2,800, 2nd year – Rs 3,000, 3rd year – Rs 3,200, and for 4th year – Rs 3,400,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website aocnadmission.in On the homepage, click on the registration link and register Key in your credentials and login Fill the form, upload documents and submit Check, download and take a printout of the completed form

