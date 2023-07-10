Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentices in the Malanjkhand Copper Project. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website hindustancopper.com till August 5. The declaration of results (shortlisted candidates) can be expected tentatively by August 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 184 vacancies for Trade Apprentices across various trades. The selected candidates will be trained for a duration of 1-3 years based on the Trade selected.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 5, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

Fresher: Candidate must have passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent.

Ex-ITI: Should have passed Class 10 (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also should have passed ITI in the concerned trade from recognized institute

Applicants can find out more about the Stipend, contract period, eligibility criteria and application process in the official notification below:

HCL Apprentice Trainee official notification 2023.

Steps to apply for HCL vacancies

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register and click on ‘Establishment Search’ then select HCL Apply for the Trade Apprentice programme and submit Now visit the website hindustancopper.com Visit the career page, fill out the form, use registration number generated on the website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in in relevant box

Download the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to submit online application for HCL vacancies.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in Class 10 and ITI. There will be no written test or viva.