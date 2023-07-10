Arunachal APSSB CGL 2023 admit card releasing on July 15; here’s how to download
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in from July 15 (10.00 AM) onwards.
The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023.
The written exam will be held as part of the recruitment drive to for a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).
“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023,” reads the notification.
Steps to download CGL 2023 admit card
- Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on CGL 2023 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The APSSB CGL will consist of a written test and a skill test.