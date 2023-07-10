The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the final results for the post of Fireman and Mineral Guard today, July 10. Candidates who were provisionally selected in June can check the final merit list on the official website apssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Fireman and 3 posts of Mineral Guard.

APSSB held the physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) for the posts from April 10 onwards. Candidates who were shortlisted appeared for the written exam on June 11.

Based on the written examination conducted in June and the document verification conducted by the Board, candidates with the following roll numbers have been provisionally shortlisted for the posts of Fireman & Mineral Guard.

According to the notification, the provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to mandatorily upload their documents and mark their post/department preference by logging in to the website apssb.nic.in from June 21 to July 3.

